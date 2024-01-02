Tesla Retains Crown in Norway’s EV Market Despite Union Conflicts

In a notable display of electric vehicle (EV) dominance, Tesla secured the pole position in Norway’s car sales for the third consecutive year in 2023. This achievement comes despite the ongoing conflict between the American EV giant and the Nordic region’s influential labor unions.

Tesla’s Rising Market Share

Tesla’s market share in Norway witnessed a significant leap to 20% in 2023, up from the previous year’s 12.2%. This rise is reflective of Norway’s supportive policies towards EVs, such as tax exemptions for fully electric vehicles. However, it’s important to note that some new levies were introduced in 2023.

Electric Vehicles Take the Lead

Nearly 86% of all new cars sold in Norway in 2023 were battery-powered, a clear demonstration of the country’s drive towards environmental sustainability. The overall market share for new electric vehicles in Norway also rose, reaching 82.4% in 2023, up from 79.3% in 2022. This data, reported by the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), underlines Norway’s commitment to fostering an environmentally friendly transport sector and its pioneering role in promoting electric mobility.

Great Wall Motor’s Progress

Meanwhile, China’s Great Wall Motor (GWM) reported a year-on-year increase of 168.59% in new energy vehicle (NEV) sales in December 2023, with annual cumulative NEV sales reaching a staggering 261,546 vehicles. This is a significant increase of 98.39% from the previous year. GWM’s plans include equipping all models with Hi4 hybrid technology by the end of 2024, and it has also set its sights on expanding into the European market.

As per the World Resource Institute (WRI), Norway, Iceland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and China are the top five countries with the fastest adoption rate of NEVs. With the global shift towards electric mobility gaining momentum, it will be fascinating to track the progress of these countries and the role of EV manufacturers like Tesla and GWM in shaping our sustainable future.

