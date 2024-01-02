en English
Business

Tesla Retains Crown in Norway’s EV Market Despite Union Conflicts

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
Tesla Retains Crown in Norway’s EV Market Despite Union Conflicts

In a notable display of electric vehicle (EV) dominance, Tesla secured the pole position in Norway’s car sales for the third consecutive year in 2023. This achievement comes despite the ongoing conflict between the American EV giant and the Nordic region’s influential labor unions.

Tesla’s Rising Market Share

Tesla’s market share in Norway witnessed a significant leap to 20% in 2023, up from the previous year’s 12.2%. This rise is reflective of Norway’s supportive policies towards EVs, such as tax exemptions for fully electric vehicles. However, it’s important to note that some new levies were introduced in 2023.

(Read Also: Tesla Holds Sway in Norway’s Car Market Amid Global Shift to Electric Vehicles)

Electric Vehicles Take the Lead

Nearly 86% of all new cars sold in Norway in 2023 were battery-powered, a clear demonstration of the country’s drive towards environmental sustainability. The overall market share for new electric vehicles in Norway also rose, reaching 82.4% in 2023, up from 79.3% in 2022. This data, reported by the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), underlines Norway’s commitment to fostering an environmentally friendly transport sector and its pioneering role in promoting electric mobility.

(Read Also: Bitcoin Breaks $45,000 Mark Amid Anticipation of ETF Approval)

Great Wall Motor’s Progress

Meanwhile, China’s Great Wall Motor (GWM) reported a year-on-year increase of 168.59% in new energy vehicle (NEV) sales in December 2023, with annual cumulative NEV sales reaching a staggering 261,546 vehicles. This is a significant increase of 98.39% from the previous year. GWM’s plans include equipping all models with Hi4 hybrid technology by the end of 2024, and it has also set its sights on expanding into the European market.

As per the World Resource Institute (WRI), Norway, Iceland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and China are the top five countries with the fastest adoption rate of NEVs. With the global shift towards electric mobility gaining momentum, it will be fascinating to track the progress of these countries and the role of EV manufacturers like Tesla and GWM in shaping our sustainable future.

Business Norway
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

