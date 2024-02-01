TECO 2030 and Umoe Mandal: Pioneering a Zero-Emission High-Speed Vessel

Norwegian cleantech firm, TECO 2030, in alliance with shipbuilder Umoe Mandal, has taken the maritime industry a step closer to a sustainable future. They have applied for an Approval in Principle (AiP) from the Norwegian Maritime Authority for a ground-breaking fuel cell high-speed vessel design, marking a significant stride in eco-friendly marine transportation.

Revolutionizing Maritime Design

The proposed design is a testament to innovation and sustainability. It is built on Umoe Mandal's Surface Effect Ship (SES) technology, a type of air-cushioned catamaran, renowned for its minimal environmental footprint. The SES technology leverages a cushion of air to lift the vessel, reducing water resistance and thereby increasing speed and fuel efficiency.

The Zero-Emission High-Speed Vessel

The vessel is proposed to be a passenger carrier fitted with a multimegawatt fuel cell system. It boasts a service speed of 35 knots and a minimum range of 160 nautical miles, while accommodating 275 passengers. This design aims to be a first-of-its-kind, a zero-emission high-speed passenger ship, able to operate without emitting anything other than warm air and water. This aligns with the global maritime industry's efforts to transition from fossil fuels to sustainable alternatives.

TECO 2030 has a broader vision for the future. They are also developing Europe's first Giga production facility of hydrogen Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell stacks and modules in Norway. The company targets an output capacity of up to 200 MW of fuel cells by 2025, aiming to increase to 1.6 GW by 2030. Following the AiP, TECO 2030 and Umoe Mandal, alongside their suppliers, intend to proceed with obtaining final approval.