Successful Acquisition of Company Shares: A Business Coup

In a high stakes game of corporate acquisition, an offer for the purchase of a company's shares has been met with success. A sum of 30,589,179 shares has been tendered, adding to the 103,202,470 shares already held by the offeror since the inception of the offer period. This accumulation soars to 133,791,649 shares, comprising around 51.86% of the company's total share capital and voting rights.

Settlement and Offer Terms

The offer's settlement is scheduled for January 26, 2024, a fortnight after the offer period's conclusion. The Offer Document, available via the receiving agent, DNB Markets, provides a detailed account of the offer's conditions. This document can be accessed at DNB Bank ASA's offices, located in Oslo, Norway, subject to existing regulatory restrictions.

Advisors and Legal Restrictions

DNB Markets is performing the dual role of the financial advisor and the receiving agent for the offeror, while Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS has been appointed as the legal advisor. However, this announcement's distribution and information related to the offer is governed by legal restrictions in certain areas. Actions such as distributing, forwarding, or transmitting the Offer Document and related acceptance forms into jurisdictions where such actions contravene the law, including Canada, Australia, and Japan, are strictly prohibited. There is also specific information for U.S. holders to review.

Persons who come into possession of this announcement or related information are obligated to comply with the applicable restrictions and educate themselves about these restrictions. Should they fail to do so, they may be subject to legal consequences.