Business

Scatec ASA Furthers Employee Incentive Program with New Share Options Grant

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
In a move to further its commitment to employee motivation and company growth, Oslo-based renewable energy solutions provider, Scatec ASA, has executed the next phase of its share-based incentive program. The decision, in line with the resolutions made at the Annual General Meeting in 2023, saw the company grant a total of 1,514,263 share options to its principal employees on January 3, 2024.

Key Beneficiaries and Option Details

Among the key beneficiaries of this incentive scheme is Roar Haugland, the Executive Vice President of People, Sustainability & Digitalisation at Scatec ASA, who received 33,054 options. The options awarded under this scheme enable employees to subscribe for and be allotted one share in the company. The strike price for these shares has been set at NOK 79.47. This price is based on the volume-weighted average share price of the last ten trading days before the grant date.

Vesting and Expiry Details

The options come with an expiry date of January 1, 2028, and are vested in three tranches over three years, starting from January 1, 2025. This essentially means that the employees can exercise their options and purchase shares at the strike price in three separate phases over the next three years. This grant is the second in a series of three annual grants as outlined in the company’s incentive program.

Regulatory Compliance and Company Overview

In compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Scatec ASA has furnished additional details about the transactions. These include an overview of the primary insiders’ total number of share options. Scatec ASA boasts a portfolio of 4.3 GW of renewable energy plants in operation and under construction across four continents. A forerunner in its field, the company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’.

Business Energy Norway
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

