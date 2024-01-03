en English
Scatec ASA Continues Share-Based Incentive Program for Key Employees

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Scatec ASA Continues Share-Based Incentive Program for Key Employees

Scatec ASA, the renowned renewable energy solutions provider headquartered in Oslo, Norway, has communicated the continuation of its share-based incentive programme for its top employees. As ratified by the Annual General Meeting in 2023, the company’s Board of Directors has allocated a total of 1,514,263 share options to its high-ranking employees, among them Roar Haugland, the EVP People, Sustainability & Digitalisation, who has been granted 33,054 options.

Details of the Share-based Incentive Program

The share options have a strike price of NOK 79.47 each. This price is derived from the average share price over the ten days leading up to January 3, 2024. These options are due to lapse if they are not exercised prior to January 1, 2028. This grant is divided into three tranches, with one-third vesting each year for three years, commencing from January 1, 2025.

The Incentive Program and its Future Impact

This grant represents the second out of three planned annual grants under Scatec’s innovative incentive program. Scatec, with its global reach spanning four continents and its commitment to long-term operations in the renewable energy sector, is steadfast in its goal to increase its capacity to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy.

Scatec’s Market Presence

Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘SCATC’, the company also encourages its stakeholders to learn more about its initiatives through its official website or LinkedIn page. This share-based incentive program demonstrates Scatec’s commitment to aligning the interests of its employees with those of its shareholders, thereby promoting long-term value creation.

Business Norway
Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

