Business

RemaSawco AB Lands Order for High-Tech Board Scanner from Moelven Wood AS

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
RemaSawco AB Lands Order for High-Tech Board Scanner from Moelven Wood AS

Swedish high-tech company, RemaSawco AB, has made an impressive stride forward with an order from Moelven Wood AS for the delivery of a new board scanner to the latter’s Soknabruket sawmill in Norway. The order, amounting to nearly SEK 1.7 million, represents the initiation of call-offs from a framework agreement between the two companies, signed in November 2023.

High-Tech Solutions for Modern Sawmills

The board scanner, named the RS-BoardScannerD, comes associated with a board sorting system, the RS-ProSort, designed for the sawmill’s green sorting operations. This high-tech solution underlines RemaSawco’s dedication to providing cutting-edge technology solutions to its customers, aiming to streamline and enhance their operations.

International Reach and Market Impact

RemaSawco is a subsidiary of Image Systems, a company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange under the ticker IS. With a workforce of approximately 70 people across Sweden, Finland, and Norway, the parent company reported a turnover of SEK 180 million in 2022, serving a diverse range of industries globally. Its operations are divided into two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Sawmill Technology

The delivery and installation of the equipment are slated for the second quarter of 2024. Emilien Saindon, CEO of RemaSawco, expressed satisfaction with the initiation of call-offs from the framework agreement, lauding Moelven as a professional customer and partner. This development not only marks a significant milestone for RemaSawco but also underscores the growing embrace of tech-driven solutions in the sawmill industry.

Business Norway Sweden
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

