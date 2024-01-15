en English
Business

Reliance Industries Sells REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA in Strategic Renewable Energy Move

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
Reliance Industries Sells REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA in Strategic Renewable Energy Move

In an emblematic convergence of interests, REC Solar Holdings, a subsidiary of India’s Reliance Industries Limited, is selling its 100% equity stake in REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA. The deal is pegged at an aggregate cash consideration of $22 million, marking a significant move in the renewable energy industry.

Strategic Consolidation in Renewable Energy

The sale of REC Solar Norway is a strategic decision aimed at streamlining operations and concentrating on more profitable segments within the renewable energy sector. This move is reflective of an industry-wide trend towards consolidation, as companies seek to leverage their strengths and address market demands more effectively.

REC Solar Norway and Its Expertise

REC Solar Norway is recognized for its expertise in solar photovoltaic (PV) technology. Its acquisition by Elkem ASA, a leading player in the silicon-based advanced materials sector, is intended to bolster its capabilities in the renewable energy space. With this acquisition, Elkem ASA aims to enhance its position in the market and expand its footprint.

The Implications of the Deal

The deal between REC Solar Holdings and Elkem ASA is more than a mere business transaction. It underscores the ongoing shifts in the renewable energy industry, where companies are reconfiguring to align with market demands and emerging trends. In the broader context, the acquisition reflects the increasing emphasis on renewable energy and the strategic moves companies are making to capitalize on this priority.

Business Energy Norway
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

