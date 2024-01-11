en English
Business

PSW Technology Inks Major Deal to Sell Well Control Equipment

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
In a significant development in the oil and gas industry, PSW Technology has secured a lucrative contract to sell well control equipment to an undisclosed international oil and gas company. The deal is set to be finalized with a cash settlement, and the estimated revenue is projected to range between $4.8 million and $14.5 million, equivalent to 50-150 million Norwegian Kroner (NOK).

A Strategic Move

The equipment is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2024, and the revenue from the sale will be acknowledged by PSW Technology at that time. The company’s Managing Director, Richard Cornell, emphasized that the contract would not only boost their cash flow but also enable them to refine their well control equipment, thereby increasing their market footprint.

Unlocking Cash and Enhancing Liquidity

Pål Selvik, CEO of Scana, the parent company of PSW, underscored that the sale is a part of the corporate strategy to unlock cash from its balance sheet. Selvik cited the previous sale of Scana Korea as a precedent. He further noted that the deal would bolster the company’s liquidity and facilitate the distribution of funds to shareholders while strengthening well control service delivery.

Dividend Distribution and Debt Repayment

If the sale proceeds as planned, Scana’s board of directors intends to convene an extraordinary general meeting to propose the distribution of an extraordinary dividend of NOK 0.05 per share. The remaining proceeds would be utilized to repay up to $4.8 million (NOK 50 million) of the company’s long-term debt and to invest in growth opportunities that promise a high return on investment.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

