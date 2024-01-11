PSW Technology Inks Major Deal to Sell Well Control Equipment

In a significant development in the oil and gas industry, PSW Technology has secured a lucrative contract to sell well control equipment to an undisclosed international oil and gas company. The deal is set to be finalized with a cash settlement, and the estimated revenue is projected to range between $4.8 million and $14.5 million, equivalent to 50-150 million Norwegian Kroner (NOK).

A Strategic Move

The equipment is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2024, and the revenue from the sale will be acknowledged by PSW Technology at that time. The company’s Managing Director, Richard Cornell, emphasized that the contract would not only boost their cash flow but also enable them to refine their well control equipment, thereby increasing their market footprint.

Unlocking Cash and Enhancing Liquidity

Pål Selvik, CEO of Scana, the parent company of PSW, underscored that the sale is a part of the corporate strategy to unlock cash from its balance sheet. Selvik cited the previous sale of Scana Korea as a precedent. He further noted that the deal would bolster the company’s liquidity and facilitate the distribution of funds to shareholders while strengthening well control service delivery.

Dividend Distribution and Debt Repayment

If the sale proceeds as planned, Scana’s board of directors intends to convene an extraordinary general meeting to propose the distribution of an extraordinary dividend of NOK 0.05 per share. The remaining proceeds would be utilized to repay up to $4.8 million (NOK 50 million) of the company’s long-term debt and to invest in growth opportunities that promise a high return on investment.