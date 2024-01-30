Prosafe SE to Hold Virtual Extraordinary General Meeting

With the digital era transforming the traditional landscape of corporate governance, Prosafe SE, a premier player in the field of semi-submersible accommodation vessels, has ushered in a new milestone. The company has slated an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be conducted virtually on 22 February 2024, starting at 08:30 a.m. CET. In light of the ongoing pandemic, shareholders are invited to partake in the meeting through the Lumi AGM platform, with physical attendance being rendered non-viable.

Digital Participation and Preemptive Voting

Unlike conventional face-to-face meetings, the virtual platform does not necessitate prior registration. Shareholders can simply log into the online meeting using a unique reference number and a PIN code. These credentials are provided by the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext VPS) ahead of the meeting. The company has also provisioned for online voting in advance of the EGM. The deadline for e-voting is set at 20 February 2024, 08:30 a.m. CET, allowing shareholders to express their vote even if they are unable to attend the virtual meeting.

Prosafe SE has ensured complete transparency by attaching the notice of the EGM, proxy forms, proposed resolutions by the Board of Directors, and the Nomination Committee Report for shareholder review. All these pertinent documents, along with a guide for online participation, are readily accessible on Prosafe's website. This move towards a digital approach is in compliance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, Section 5-12.