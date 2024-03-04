Phantoms of the Sierra Madre: Unveiling Lost Tribes and Shattering Myths at CPH:DOX

In a captivating revelation, Phantoms of the Sierra Madre, a documentary directed by Norwegian filmmaker Håvard Bustnes, is set to premiere at the CPH:DOX Film Festival in Copenhagen. This film embarks on a journey with Danish screenwriter Lars K. Andersen as he follows the paths of his childhood hero, Norwegian explorer Helge Ingstad, in pursuit of a lost Apache tribe in Mexico, only to uncover profound truths about cultural myths and self-identity.

Expedition into the Unknown

Eight years in the making, Lars K. Andersen's vision for Phantoms of the Sierra Madre was inspired by the legendary expeditions of Helge Ingstad. Alongside Norwegian filmmaker Håvard Bustnes, Andersen sets out to track down the elusive Apache tribe Ingstad sought in 1937. Their adventure, intended as an homage to the Western genre, rapidly transforms into a revealing critique of the white adventurer's mythology. The duo's journey takes an unexpected turn with the involvement of Pius, the great-grandson of the famed Apache warrior Geronimo, who is convinced of the Apache's presence in Mexico.

A Journey of Reflection

What begins as a quest for adventure soon becomes a profound reflection on cultural appropriation and the ethics of storytelling. Andersen and Bustnes are forced to confront the implications of their roles as cultural outsiders, leading to a reevaluation of their project's purpose. This introspection is punctuated by a pivotal meeting with Helge Ingstad's granddaughter in Oslo, where a startling discovery in an attic reshapes their understanding and the film's trajectory.

Phantoms of the Sierra Madre represents a significant departure from traditional documentary filmmaking, blending adventure with a critical examination of historical narratives and personal identity. Directed by Håvard Bustnes, known for his thought-provoking documentaries, and produced alongside Christian Aune Falch & Bird Runningwater, the film promises to challenge viewers' perceptions of exploration and the stories we tell about it. As it makes its debut at the CPH:DOX Film Festival, audiences are poised to experience a story that navigates the complexities of heritage, ambition, and the unanticipated paths of discovery.