en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

PGS ASA Begins Seismic Data Project in Sabah, Targets February 2024 Completion

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
PGS ASA Begins Seismic Data Project in Sabah, Targets February 2024 Completion

Oslo-based marine geophysical company, PGS ASA, has set in motion a 2D MultiClient seismic data acquisition project in Sabah, Malaysia. This project, which began in November 2023, has been pre-funded and is a partnership with JV consortium partners TGS and SLB. It aims to expand MultiClient 2D seismic data coverage in the Sabah Basin offshore. The project comprises over 5,000 kilometers of new 2D seismic data acquisition, more than 2,600 kilometers of legacy seismic data processing, and 2,800 square kilometers of 2D-cubed processing. The endeavor is a strategic step towards promoting open acreage in future bid rounds and enabling exploration and production (E&P) companies to evaluate exploration opportunities in Sabah’s under-explored but proven petroleum system.

Marine Seismic Data Acquisition: A Key to Unlocking Sabah’s Petroleum Potential

PGS ASA, known for providing seismic and reservoir services to the oil and gas industry, along with emerging new energy sectors, has mobilized the Eagle Explorer vessel for the Sabah project. The company anticipates completing the data acquisition by February 2024, with fast-track results expected to be ready for evaluation during the 2024 Malaysia Bid Round. This high-quality seismic data is crucial for assessing the potential of Sabah’s petroleum system, which is surrounded by prolific hydrocarbon provinces.

PGS ASA: A Global Player in Marine Geophysical Services

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, PGS operates on a global scale and is listed on the Oslo stock exchange. The company’s forward-looking statements regarding future activities and events are rooted in assumptions and subject to risks. These risks include changes in demand for seismic services, regulatory alterations, and extreme weather conditions. The company acknowledges that actual events and results may materially differ from these projections due to various risk factors, which are detailed in their 2022 Annual Report.

The Sabah Project: A Blend of Innovation and Uncertainty

While the Sabah project signifies PGS’s commitment towards innovation and exploration, it is not without uncertainties. PGS disclaims liability for any inaccuracies in the provided information, and advises readers to rely on the data at their own risk. Despite these uncertainties, the project holds the promise of uncovering Sabah’s untapped hydrocarbon reserves, thereby paving the way for further exploration and production opportunities in the region.

0
Business Norway
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
21 seconds ago
argenx SE Unveils 2023 Financial Results and Sets Sights on 2024
Immunology firm argenx SE has shed light on its preliminary financial results for 2023, and charted its strategic priorities for the year ahead. The past year has seen the company extend the reach of its product, VYVGART, to over 6,000 patients worldwide diagnosed with generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG). The successful launch of a subcutaneous version
argenx SE Unveils 2023 Financial Results and Sets Sights on 2024
HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair 2024: A Showcase of Innovation and Hong Kong's MICE Ascendancy
4 mins ago
HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair 2024: A Showcase of Innovation and Hong Kong's MICE Ascendancy
Montamo's Digital Academy Aims to Bridge the 'Green Skills Gap'
6 mins ago
Montamo's Digital Academy Aims to Bridge the 'Green Skills Gap'
Couponing Rises as Essential Survival Strategy Amid UK's Cost of Living Crisis
1 min ago
Couponing Rises as Essential Survival Strategy Amid UK's Cost of Living Crisis
Rohit Nagarajan Appointed as President and CRO of SoftwareOne
2 mins ago
Rohit Nagarajan Appointed as President and CRO of SoftwareOne
Rupert Soames' Daunting Task: Reshaping the Crisis-Hit CBI
2 mins ago
Rupert Soames' Daunting Task: Reshaping the Crisis-Hit CBI
Latest Headlines
World News
argenx SE Unveils 2023 Financial Results and Sets Sights on 2024
22 seconds
argenx SE Unveils 2023 Financial Results and Sets Sights on 2024
Chris Hughton: A Football Pathfinder Breaking Racial Barriers
57 seconds
Chris Hughton: A Football Pathfinder Breaking Racial Barriers
Tony Bishop Powers Barangay Ginebra to Victory Despite Knee Injury
1 min
Tony Bishop Powers Barangay Ginebra to Victory Despite Knee Injury
Rangers Football Club Criticized for Handling of VAR Dispute with Referee Willie Collum
2 mins
Rangers Football Club Criticized for Handling of VAR Dispute with Referee Willie Collum
Stanford Scientists Develop Sustainable Absorbent Material from Sisal for Menstrual Hygiene Products
2 mins
Stanford Scientists Develop Sustainable Absorbent Material from Sisal for Menstrual Hygiene Products
Rupert Soames' Daunting Task: Reshaping the Crisis-Hit CBI
2 mins
Rupert Soames' Daunting Task: Reshaping the Crisis-Hit CBI
Niko Katic Reflects on Rangers Stint, Praises Ex-Teammate Borna Barisic
2 mins
Niko Katic Reflects on Rangers Stint, Praises Ex-Teammate Borna Barisic
Sunraysia's Cricketing Prodigy Makenzie Holy to Compete at National Level
2 mins
Sunraysia's Cricketing Prodigy Makenzie Holy to Compete at National Level
Wolves' Midfielder Tommy Doyle Earns Praise for Professionalism and Performance
5 mins
Wolves' Midfielder Tommy Doyle Earns Praise for Professionalism and Performance
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
50 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app