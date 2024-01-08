PGS ASA Begins Seismic Data Project in Sabah, Targets February 2024 Completion

Oslo-based marine geophysical company, PGS ASA, has set in motion a 2D MultiClient seismic data acquisition project in Sabah, Malaysia. This project, which began in November 2023, has been pre-funded and is a partnership with JV consortium partners TGS and SLB. It aims to expand MultiClient 2D seismic data coverage in the Sabah Basin offshore. The project comprises over 5,000 kilometers of new 2D seismic data acquisition, more than 2,600 kilometers of legacy seismic data processing, and 2,800 square kilometers of 2D-cubed processing. The endeavor is a strategic step towards promoting open acreage in future bid rounds and enabling exploration and production (E&P) companies to evaluate exploration opportunities in Sabah’s under-explored but proven petroleum system.

Marine Seismic Data Acquisition: A Key to Unlocking Sabah’s Petroleum Potential

PGS ASA, known for providing seismic and reservoir services to the oil and gas industry, along with emerging new energy sectors, has mobilized the Eagle Explorer vessel for the Sabah project. The company anticipates completing the data acquisition by February 2024, with fast-track results expected to be ready for evaluation during the 2024 Malaysia Bid Round. This high-quality seismic data is crucial for assessing the potential of Sabah’s petroleum system, which is surrounded by prolific hydrocarbon provinces.

PGS ASA: A Global Player in Marine Geophysical Services

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, PGS operates on a global scale and is listed on the Oslo stock exchange. The company’s forward-looking statements regarding future activities and events are rooted in assumptions and subject to risks. These risks include changes in demand for seismic services, regulatory alterations, and extreme weather conditions. The company acknowledges that actual events and results may materially differ from these projections due to various risk factors, which are detailed in their 2022 Annual Report.

The Sabah Project: A Blend of Innovation and Uncertainty

While the Sabah project signifies PGS’s commitment towards innovation and exploration, it is not without uncertainties. PGS disclaims liability for any inaccuracies in the provided information, and advises readers to rely on the data at their own risk. Despite these uncertainties, the project holds the promise of uncovering Sabah’s untapped hydrocarbon reserves, thereby paving the way for further exploration and production opportunities in the region.