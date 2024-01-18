Equinor's Mariner Offshore Drillers to Strike for Improved Working Conditions

Around 100 offshore drillers working on Equinor's Mariner platform in the UK North Sea are preparing for a three-month strike action to demand better working conditions. Employed by Odfjell Technology, a subsidiary of Odfjell Drilling, the workers are seeking improvement in their work rotas, citing physical and mental exhaustion, stress, and staffing issues. Unite, the union representing the workers, has confirmed that the industrial action will involve a series of 24-hour strikes every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday for 12 consecutive weeks, commencing January 29 and concluding on April 20, 2024. In addition to the planned strikes, the workers will implement a continuous overtime ban during this period.

Unite Supports Workers' Fight for Better Conditions

According to Unite, its members, including all deck crew, have voted overwhelmingly in favor of both the strike action and the overtime ban. The workers are currently obliged to work 12-hour shifts for three weeks at a time, with any necessary training scheduled during their field breaks. The union cites concerns over physical and mental burnout, fatigue, stress, and staff shortages as the primary reasons for the industrial action. Unite has pledged to support its members in their fight for a better work-life balance, improved safety, and a more conducive working environment.

Impact of the Strike on Mariner Platform Operations

The union anticipates that the strike action will significantly disrupt drilling operations on the Mariner platform and could potentially impact production. The resolution of this dispute largely depends on Odfjell Technology's readiness to discuss and amend the working rotation as per the demands of the union members. This industrial action underscores the ongoing struggle of offshore workers in maintaining a healthy work-life balance while ensuring the efficient operation of drilling platforms.