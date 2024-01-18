Observe Medical ASA Raises NOK 35 Million in Rights Issue for Production Expansion

Observe Medical ASA, a leading Nordic medtech company, has revealed the final results of its successful rights issue. The company raised a total of NOK 35,670,322.48, achieving 65% of the maximum targeted gross proceeds. The funds raised through the rights issue, which include NOK 21,525,405.98 in cash payments and NOK 14,144,916.50 offset against shareholder loans, will be primarily used to amplify the company's production capacity and enhance its commercial expansion.

Financial Breakdown and Implications

The rights issue resulted in net cash proceeds of approximately NOK 16 million. While the issue didn't achieve the maximum targeted gross proceeds, it nonetheless marks a significant milestone for Observe Medical. The funds raised will enable the company to upscale its operations, focusing on the UnoMeter product portfolio.

The UnoMeter portfolio, comprising the UnoMeter 500 and UnoMeter Safety Plus products, is the main focus of Observe Medical's growth strategy. The company has swiftly matched Convatec's historical production levels for the UnoMeter 500, and plans are underway to further increase production and introduce the UnoMeter Safety Plus to the market. The company's efforts in this regard have already received positive clinical evaluations and have secured orders from 18 countries.

Product Development and Strategic Plans

Beyond the UnoMeter portfolio, Observe Medical plans to introduce the Sippi device into its existing and new sales channels. This move aims to leverage the distribution network established by the UnoMeter portfolio. The company, however, is still deliberating its strategic options for the Biim ultrasound probe. The probe's development and sales ramp-up require additional funding, which the rights issue proceeds were not sufficient to cover. Although the company has an agreement with Fresenius Medical Care to roll out the probe in approximately 3,000 US dialysis clinics, the full-scale implementation is contingent on a KPI study by Fresenius.