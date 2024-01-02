Norwegian Researchers Unveil S-SPED, a Breakthrough in Electron Microscopy

In a significant stride forward in the field of electron microscopy, researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have devised a novel method to amplify the resolution of scanning precession electron diffraction (SPED), a technique integral to transmission electron microscopy (TEM). This innovation promises to transcend the limitations of existing imaging techniques and revolutionize our understanding of material structures.

Addressing the Challenge of ‘Probe Wandering’

SPED, a technique first conceived in 1994, facilitates intricate imaging of material structures. It achieves this by scanning a miniscule, rotating electron beam over a specimen. However, the technique is not without its flaws. A persistent issue, known as ‘probe wandering’, often plagues SPED. This phenomenon, caused by lens aberrations, results in the loss of image resolution, thus undermining the effectiveness of the technique.

The problem of probe wandering came to the fore while Gregory Nordahl, a PhD candidate, was attempting to blend SPED with STEM-DPC, a method aimed at imaging magnetic fields in materials. To combat this, Nordahl joined forces with assistant professor Lewys Jones from Trinity College Dublin and associate professor Magnus Nord from NTNU. Together, they crafted a solution aptly termed segmented SPED (S-SPED).

S-SPED: A Breakthrough in Electron Microscopy

S-SPED operates by capturing several images during one rotation of the electron beam. Subsequent application of software corrects for the probe’s movement, thus enhancing resolution. The beauty of this method is that it significantly improves resolution without necessitating additional equipment or modifications to the TEM.

The effectiveness of S-SPED was demonstrated using a CPU sample. However, the magnitude of data volumes required posed a considerable challenge. Despite this hurdle, the successful application of S-SPED marks a significant milestone in electron microscopy.

Unveiling the Future of S-SPED

The potential applications of S-SPED extend beyond our current understanding. This technique holds promise in the study of magnetic materials and artificial spin ice systems. Furthermore, researchers are exploring additional applications of this revolutionary method, paving the way for new discoveries in material science.