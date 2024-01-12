en English
Norway

Norwegian Researchers Develop New Lubricants to Revolutionize Rail Services

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 7:42 am EST
In a groundbreaking development for global rail services, researchers from the Foundation for Industrial and Technical Research (SINTEF) and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have introduced new lubricants poised to revolutionize the Norwegian rail sector. This innovation promises not only to make rail operations more environmentally friendly and cost-effective, but also has potential implications on a global scale.

Reconsidering Rail Lubrication

The WINTER project, backed by the Research Council of Norway since 2021, explores the critical yet often ignored interaction between lubricants, train wheels, and rails. The project’s proposed improvements are three-fold: the creation of more environmentally conscious lubricants, precision-tailored lubricant application systems specific to different regions, and application systems customized for various types of rail networks.

Anticipated Savings and Trials

The researchers project that these advancements could save the rail sector hundreds of millions of kroner over the next decade. Trials on the challenging Flåm line suggest these innovations could result in significant maintenance cost savings, estimated at over five million kroner annually, for this line alone.

Implications Beyond Norway

While these innovations are designed with the Norwegian rail network in mind, they address a universal issue in rail transport – the wear and tear of wheels and rails. This research, representing over a decade of collaboration between SINTEF and NTNU, has broader implications for rail networks worldwide.

Techniques and Partnerships

The project involves detailed analyses of degradation mechanisms using tools such as thermal cameras and microphones, and chemical analyses to understand the performance effects of different lubricant additives. The researchers have partnered with various stakeholders in the Norwegian rail sector, aiming to reduce maintenance costs, lower noise and pollution levels, and improve the overall rail experience for passengers and communities near rail lines.

Norway Transportation
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

