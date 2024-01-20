Norwegian MP Himanshu Gulati: A Voice for Unity at Historic Ayodhya Ceremony

In an unprecedented moment in global politics, Himanshu Gulati, a prominent Norwegian Member of Parliament, voiced his immense privilege at being invited to the PranPratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, India. During an insightful interview, Gulati underscored the historic magnitude of the event and the resolution of the Ayodhya dispute as a prime illustration of peaceful conflict resolution via democratic means.

A Historic Event and its Significance

The Ayodhya ceremony, scheduled for January 22, 2024, is anticipated to be a grand convergence of political, religious, and cultural luminaries from across the globe. Beyond the fanfare and cultural celebration, Gulati emphasized that this event is an embodiment of accomplishing things the 'right way', a testament to the power of democracy in resolving conflicts that span centuries.

A New Era of Hindu Leadership

Identifying as a proud Hindu himself, Gulati spoke about the rising prominence of Hindus in Western leadership positions, citing the Prime Minister of the UK and various CEOs as examples. He highlighted the significance of these developments in fostering a more diverse and inclusive global leadership landscape.

In a symbolic gesture bridging Norwegian and Indian cultures, Gulati revealed that he would be bringing two gifts from Norway to India: a traditional Norwegian yoga mat and a figurine of a polar bear. He also shared his thoughts on global conflicts, drawing a stark contrast with the message of peace emanating from the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.