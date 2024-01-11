Norwegian Mass Murderer Sues State Over Prison Conditions

The Norwegian right-wing extremist, Anders Behring Breivik, who became infamous for the mass murder of 77 people in 2011, has taken the Norwegian state to court over his prison conditions. Breivik is currently serving his 21-year sentence at the high-security wing of the Ringerike prison. This sentence is extendable indefinitely, depending on the perceived threat he continues to pose to society.

Prison Conditions Spark Controversy

Despite being granted three personal rooms, a gym, an Xbox, and access to shared facilities like a kitchen and a TV lounge, Breivik has lodged complaints against his prison regime. He claims the extended isolation he endures is a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights. His protest primarily revolves around the lack of social interaction he receives, as he is always kept separate from other inmates.

According to Breivik, the ‘dungeon’ built around him limits his ability to establish real human relationships. While he is not completely isolated and still has contact with guards and selected visitors, he argues that these interactions are insufficient. He believes the Norwegian state has created conditions intended to ‘push him to suicide’, a claim that has ignited heated debates on social media and beyond.