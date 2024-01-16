Norwegian Government Awards 62 Oil and Gas Exploration Licenses in Increased Push for Resource Discovery

In a notable expansion of oil and gas exploration, the Norwegian government has awarded 24 companies with 62 production licenses on the Norwegian shelf under the APA (Awards in Pre-Defined Areas) 2023 round. In comparison, the previous year saw 47 licenses issued, indicating a significant increase. The newly granted licenses are distributed across a variety of regions, with 29 in the North Sea, 25 in the Norwegian Sea, and eight in the Barents Sea.

Increased Interest and Expansion

According to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, 25 companies submitted their applications for evaluation during the fall of 2023. The current allocation includes 16 licenses that serve as additional acreage to pre-existing production licenses. Kalmar Ildstad, the director of license management at the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, underscored the industry's persistent intrigue in exploring discoveries in well-known geological areas proximate to current infrastructure. He added that even small findings could hold high value when amalgamated with contemporary processing plants and pipelines.

Terje Aasland, the Minister of Energy, highlighted the successful increase in the number of licenses offered in the Barents Sea. This is in line with the government's push for companies to explore this region. Aasland accentuated the necessity of unearthing more gas resources to boost profitability and escalate the export capacity from the Barents Sea. He also acknowledged the companies' efforts towards fulfilling social responsibilities.