en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Norway

Norway’s Trappist Monks Consecrate New Monastery Church in Historic Milestone

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Norway’s Trappist Monks Consecrate New Monastery Church in Historic Milestone

In a significant milestone for Norway’s Catholic Church, the consecration of the world’s northernmost Trappist monastery church took place in Munkeby near the Trondheim Fjord on December 5. This historic event, led by Trappist Bishop Erik Varden of Trondheim, marks the return of Catholic monks to the region after an absence spanning over 700 years. The monastery, the first new foundation originating directly from the order’s first house in half a millennium, stands near the ruins of an ancient abbey.

Revival of a Rich Christian History

The Trappist monastery, Munkeby Mariakloster, is home to four monks from the Abbey of Cîteaux in France. In 2009, they landed on the shores of Norway, a country where most abbeys and monasteries were dissolved and destroyed in the Protestant Reformation over 500 years ago. This new church and monastery signify a deep Christian history in the region, a stone’s throw away from 12th-century Cistercian ruins.

Life and Labor in the Monastery

The monastery’s community, adhering to the Rule of St. Benedict, is dedicated to a life of silent prayer and hospitality. They welcome pilgrims and guests seeking solitude and retreat, blending their spiritual practices with manual labor. Notably, they produce cheese using milk from local farmers. Through their activities, they aim to bear witness to God in a secularized society and integrate with the regional economy.

Contributions and the Future of the Community

The church, dedicated to the Virgin Mary and containing relics of Cistercian martyrs and saints, saw contributions from various community members. A Lutheran woman embroidered the altar cloth, and prisoners made the consecration crosses. Despite the Catholic Church being a minority in Norway, the monastery community is experiencing growth, particularly among the youth. The monks express an aspiration for new vocations to carry forward their monastic traditions, albeit societal resistance to such a lifestyle.

0
Norway
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Norway

See more
10 hours ago
Norway's Melodi Grand Prix 2024: First Three Finalists Emerge
The inaugural semi-final round of Norway’s Melodi Grand Prix 2024 has drawn to a close at the NRK Studios, Marienlyst, Oslo. The event, steered by the charismatic duo, Marion Ravn and Fredrik Solvang, witnessed the emergence of the first three finalists. These artists were bestowed the honor of reaching the finals based on votes cast
Norway's Melodi Grand Prix 2024: First Three Finalists Emerge
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
19 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
19 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Advanced Imaging and Machine Learning Aid Potato Tuber Quality and Disease Assessment
16 hours ago
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Advanced Imaging and Machine Learning Aid Potato Tuber Quality and Disease Assessment
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
19 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
19 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Latest Headlines
World News
Haley's Campaign Expenditure Contradicts Claims of Fiscal Prudence
9 seconds
Haley's Campaign Expenditure Contradicts Claims of Fiscal Prudence
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Third Consecutive Win for the Democratic Progressive Party
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Third Consecutive Win for the Democratic Progressive Party
Donald Tusk's Return: A Test of EU's Democratic Commitment
3 mins
Donald Tusk's Return: A Test of EU's Democratic Commitment
Ivory Coast Starts Africa Cup of Nations with a Win, Coach Acknowledges Need for Improvement
4 mins
Ivory Coast Starts Africa Cup of Nations with a Win, Coach Acknowledges Need for Improvement
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
6 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict
6 mins
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
7 mins
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
8 mins
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
8 mins
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
55 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app