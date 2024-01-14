Norway’s Trappist Monks Consecrate New Monastery Church in Historic Milestone

In a significant milestone for Norway’s Catholic Church, the consecration of the world’s northernmost Trappist monastery church took place in Munkeby near the Trondheim Fjord on December 5. This historic event, led by Trappist Bishop Erik Varden of Trondheim, marks the return of Catholic monks to the region after an absence spanning over 700 years. The monastery, the first new foundation originating directly from the order’s first house in half a millennium, stands near the ruins of an ancient abbey.

Revival of a Rich Christian History

The Trappist monastery, Munkeby Mariakloster, is home to four monks from the Abbey of Cîteaux in France. In 2009, they landed on the shores of Norway, a country where most abbeys and monasteries were dissolved and destroyed in the Protestant Reformation over 500 years ago. This new church and monastery signify a deep Christian history in the region, a stone’s throw away from 12th-century Cistercian ruins.

Life and Labor in the Monastery

The monastery’s community, adhering to the Rule of St. Benedict, is dedicated to a life of silent prayer and hospitality. They welcome pilgrims and guests seeking solitude and retreat, blending their spiritual practices with manual labor. Notably, they produce cheese using milk from local farmers. Through their activities, they aim to bear witness to God in a secularized society and integrate with the regional economy.

Contributions and the Future of the Community

The church, dedicated to the Virgin Mary and containing relics of Cistercian martyrs and saints, saw contributions from various community members. A Lutheran woman embroidered the altar cloth, and prisoners made the consecration crosses. Despite the Catholic Church being a minority in Norway, the monastery community is experiencing growth, particularly among the youth. The monks express an aspiration for new vocations to carry forward their monastic traditions, albeit societal resistance to such a lifestyle.