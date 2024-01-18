Norway Opens Doors to Spanish Mechanics: Lucrative Jobs on Offer

With the start of 2024, Norway has opened its doors to skilled professionals and apprentices from Spain, offering an exciting opportunity to work in a country renowned for its prosperity and picturesque landscapes. The job vacancies, available from February, span across twelve positions for mechanics, each offering a substantial monthly salary of up to €4,000.

Job Opportunities and Responsibilities

The available roles encompass three auto body technicians, three heavy vehicle mechanics, three light vehicle mechanics, and three automotive paint technicians. Their responsibilities will include a variety of tasks such as disassembling and assembling bodywork parts, repairing damages, chipping, welding, riveting, and painting. It's an opportunity for professionals to apply their skills in a thriving work environment.

Salary and Requirements

The remuneration for these roles is attractive, with an hourly rate between 250 and 280 NOK, which translates to approximately €21 to €25. This leads to a monthly salary of €4,000 based on a full-time work schedule. To qualify, applicants must possess a driving license and an intermediate level in English (B1). While professional training and two years of experience are preferred, apprentices with certification may also apply.Interested individuals must submit their CVs before January 31, 2024, through various contact methods provided in the job announcements. This job offer not only provides financial incentives but also the prospect of experiencing a new culture and language in Norway. Being on the Skilled Worker List for 2024, it also expedites the immigration process and increases the chances of obtaining a work permit, making it a lucrative option for those seeking to expand their horizons.