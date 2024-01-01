Norway Authorizes Direct Weapons Sales to Ukraine Amid Ongoing War

As the clock struck midnight, marking the first day of 2024, a significant policy shift was announced by the Norwegian Defense Ministry. Norway has authorized its defense companies to sell weapons, including anti-tank missiles and ammunition, directly to the Ukrainian authorities. This move is a strategic response to the ongoing war waged by Russia, aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Fiscal and Military Support Deemed Insufficient

Historically, the Norwegian government has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine, providing substantial fiscal and military support in the form of donations since the onset of the Russian invasion in February 2022. However, in light of the escalating situation, these measures have been deemed insufficient. The initiation of direct weaponry sales marks a shift in Norway’s approach, reflecting the urgency of strengthening Ukraine’s defense.

Strict Regulations for Defense Trade

Norwegian defense companies that wish to participate in this direct trade need to obtain an export license from the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Strict conditions have been laid out to ensure that the weapons and defense equipment are sold exclusively to Ukrainian authorities. These conditions include requirements for comprehensive documentation and official assurances regarding the end use and end user. Furthermore, a re-export clause has been incorporated, adding another layer of accountability and control.

Unwavering Support and Future Commitments

Norway’s commitment to aiding Ukraine is not a fleeting gesture. The country provided more than $1 billion in military support in 2023 alone. This commitment is set to continue into 2024 and beyond, with a recent unveiling of a $6.8 billion multi-year support plan. This plan encompasses a diverse range of aid, including air defense equipment, humanitarian assistance, and augmented munition production. Additionally, Norway has joined forces with London to form the Maritime Capability Coalition. This coalition is designed to enhance the Ukrainian Navy’s operational capability at sea and improve security in the Black Sea region. The coalition will provide ships, vehicles, training, equipment, and infrastructure to achieve this objective.