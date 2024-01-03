en English
Military

Norway Assists Ukraine’s Air Force with F-16 Fighter Jets and Training

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:10 am EST
Norway Assists Ukraine’s Air Force with F-16 Fighter Jets and Training

Norway, in an official statement by Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram, disclosed its decision to dispatch two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark. This move, which follows Ukraine’s request for support to strengthen its air force amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia, aims to aid in the training of Ukrainian pilots on the operation of U.S.-manufactured aircraft.

Boosting Ukraine’s Air Force

The decision comes as F-16s remain on Ukraine’s wish list, the country seeking to bolster its air force in the face of the war with Russia. In addition to the jets, Norway has contributed 10 instructors to Denmark to assist with the pilot training program. These instructors will play a crucial role in preparing Ukrainian pilots to handle the U.S.-made airplane effectively.

Transitioning to Advanced Technology

The Norwegian air force has transitioned from using F-16s to the more advanced F-35 model. This strategic shift presents an opportunity for Ukraine to benefit from Norway’s surplus F-16s. As Ukraine anticipates receiving F-16 fighter jets soon, it continues urging its allies to provide aircraft to counter Russia’s air supremacy.

International Support for Ukraine

Amidst the escalating hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, countries like Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. have pledged to continue supporting Ukraine. The U.S. National Security Council spokesman has urged Republican lawmakers to authorize additional military aid for Ukraine. Norway’s decision to provide F-16 fighter jets and training assistance aligns with this international push for support.

Military
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

