Norske Skog Overhauls Corporate Management, Appoints New CFO

Norske Skog, a leading entity in the paper and pulp industry, has announced a substantial overhaul in its corporate management structure. Spearheading this change is the appointment of Tord Steinset Torvund as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Aged just 33, Torvund brings to the table a plethora of experience garnered from various audit and finance roles.

A Seasoned New CFO

Beyond his current role as the finance director at Norske Skog Saugbrugs in Halden, Torvund’s portfolio includes assignments as the controller for the group’s operations, general manager of Saugbrugs Bioenergi AS, and a board member of Cebina AS and Cebico AS. Further bolstering his credentials are his impressive academic qualifications, comprising three master’s degrees in financial economics, international management, and accounting and auditing from the Norwegian School of Economics and St. Petersburg University.

Stepping Up the Corporate Ladder

Joining Torvund in the corporate management team is Even Lund, promoted to the position of Vice President of Corporate Finance. The 31-year-old Lund has been integral to the Norske Skog team since 2020, serving as Investor Relations Manager. His professional journey includes a stint at ABG Sundal Collier, and he holds a master’s degree in financial economics from Bergen School of Economics.

New Legal Counsel on Board

Einar Blaauw, 43, assumes the role of Senior Vice President General Counsel, marking his entry into corporate management. Blaauw has been a part of Norske Skog’s legal department since 2014, previously serving as the company’s head of legal. His career path includes periods at Advokatfirmaet Thommessen, Clifford Chance in London and New York, coupled with a master’s degree in law from the University of Bergen and an attorney practicing certificate.

These strategic appointments underscore Norske Skog’s commitment to fortifying its leadership team and positioning the company for future growth. With a focus on improving profitability, developing new revenue streams, and maintaining strong partnerships with customers, the new-look management team is set to lead Norske Skog into a promising future.