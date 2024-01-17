Norsk e-Fuel Secures Offtake Agreements, Paving the Way for Fossil-Free Aviation Fuel

In a major step toward a carbon-neutral future, e-fuel pioneer, Norsk e-Fuel, has secured long-term offtake agreements with Norwegian Air Shuttle and Cargolux Airlines International S.A. These agreements ensure a market for Norsk e-Fuel's e-Sustainable Aviation Fuel (e-SAF) beyond 2026. Norwegian Air Shuttle has also joined Norsk e-Fuel's shareholder group, which includes leading engineering firm Paul Wurth, a subsidiary of SMS group.

Elevating the Green Future of Aviation

The partnerships will fortify Norsk e-Fuel's ambitions to industrialize e-fuel production in Mosjøen, Norway. The plan aims to ramp up production through two additional facilities by 2030. Both airlines have pledged their commitment to sustainability, with Cargolux setting their sights on net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and Norwegian targeting a 45 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

Strategic Support and Financial Investment

The agreements involve both strategic support and financial investment. Norwegian has pledged about €5 million while Paul Wurth has increased their investment by an additional €5.5 million. These investments will be critical in realizing the next phase of the project, including the commencement of the FEED study, under the stewardship of Georges Rassel, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Simultaneously, German e-fuel company INERATEC has secured significant Series B funding to accelerate the production and commercialization of their carbon-neutral e-fuel. This technology targets industries such as aviation, shipping, road transport, and the chemical industry. With the demand for drop-in e-fuels expected to triple by 2030, INERATEC is well-positioned to meet this need with its innovative technology.