Norcod Enters Chinese Market in Strategic Deal with Hecheng Food

In a landmark agreement that underlines Norway's drive to establish a firm foothold in the world's largest seafood-consuming market, Norwegian cod farming company, Norcod, has secured a strategic partnership with Chinese distribution firm, Hecheng Food, also known as Hi Chain.

Mapping the Future of Seafood in China

The deal, signed amidst a significant event in Shanghai in mid-December 2023, opens the gateway for Norcod to introduce its high-quality products in the burgeoning Chinese market. The agreement stipulates the delivery of a minimum of 800 tons of fish, representing approximately 10 percent of Norcod's total production. This venture is not just about meeting the ever-rising demand for cod in China, but also marking a new chapter in the seafood industry's narrative.

The 'Snow Cod' Strategy

As part of its market penetration strategy, Norcod will brand its produce as 'snow cod' to target the affluent segment of the Chinese market. This move is in alignment with the Norwegian Seafood Council's (NSC) successful promotional strategies in China, which underscore the health and safety attributes of seafood sourced from the pristine Arctic waters.

Strengthened by Danish Roots and NSC Support

The agreement benefits from the backing of Norcod's Danish parent company, Sirena, which boasts considerable experience in China and has fostered numerous local partnerships. The NSC has been instrumental in forging connections with the Chinese seafood industry, including organizing tours for Chinese media and influencers to visit seafood facilities in Norway. This ongoing initiative by Norway to tap into the Chinese market through strategic partnerships and targeted marketing is a testament to the country's ambition to become a mainstay in the global seafood industry.