NextChem Tech Partners With Paul Wurth and Norsk e-Fuel for Breakthrough in Sustainable Aviation Fuel

NextChem Tech, an offshoot of MAIRE Sustainable Technology Solutions, has inked a deal with Paul Wurth S.A. and Norsk e-Fuel AS. The agreement is for the provision of a licensing and engineering design package for the first industrial scale plant to create sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from green hydrogen and biogenic CO2. The plant will be located in Mosjøen, Norway, and will utilize NextChem Tech's proprietary Catalytic Partial Oxidation (NX CPO) technology.

Innovations in Sustainable Fuel Production

The NX CPO technology is truly groundbreaking. It facilitates the production of synthesis gas through a controlled partial oxidation process, thereby improving the carbon efficiency recovery yield. This technological innovation will play a pivotal role in significantly reducing flight emissions. It represents a leap forward in the journey towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible aviation industry.

Scaling Up for the Future

The initial production capacity of the plant will be 40,000 tons per annum (tpa) of e-Fuels. Operations are set to commence post-2026. However, this is merely the beginning. Plans are already afoot to construct two additional facilities with a capacity of approximately 80,000 tpa each by 2030. The expansion plan underscores the partners' commitment to backing advanced technologies that can help produce e-Fuels and drive the aviation industry towards sustainability.

Alessandro Bernini, CEO of MAIRE, voiced his pride in being part of this technological initiative alongside SMS group and Norsk e-Fuel. Karl Hauptmeier, CEO of Norsk e-Fuel, recognized the impact of the partnership in improving carbon efficiency and reducing costs. Paul Tockert, Executive Vice President of Metallurgy at SMS group, expressed his confidence in the project's success with all partners on board.