Medieval Shipwreck Reveals New Insights: The Avaldsnes Ship Uncovered

In a significant leap forward in marine archaeology, researchers have unearthed new insights into a medieval shipwreck located off the southwestern coast of Norway, near the historically significant village of Avaldsnes on Karmoy Island. This strategic location was an important node in the Hanseatic League from the 13th to 15th centuries.

Unraveling the Mystery of the Avaldsnes Ship

The ship at the heart of the research, known as the Avaldsnes ship, is believed to have been constructed between A.D. 1392 and 1410. The ship, steeped in history, is thought to have met a fiery end and sunk between A.D. 1399 and 1415. Researchers, in their quest to unearth new information about this centuries-old shipwreck, embarked on a mission to create a 3D reconstruction of the vessel.

Deploying Technology to Decode History

The team deployed a small autonomous catamaran equipped with sonar technology to gather high-resolution data. This data was instrumental in analyzing the ship's dimensions, shape, and the location of its remnants. The Avaldsnes ship is revealed to have measured approximately 59 feet in length and 18 feet in width, with a maximum burial depth of 2.6 feet.

A Comprehensive Picture of the Ship's Characteristics

Adding to the shipwreck's intrigue, researchers have identified a previously undiscovered feature near the stern of the ship, likely part of the rudder or other structural elements. There are other anomalies in the bay that may indicate the remains of a ship dock from the same historical period. These findings present a more comprehensive picture of the ship's characteristics and the historical context of the site. However, further verification through traditional archaeological methods is still needed to confirm these exciting discoveries.