Massterly Unveils World's First Autonomous Vessel Operations Centre in Horten, Norway

Horten, Norway, has emerged as the epicenter of maritime innovation with the opening of Massterly's Remote Operation Centre (ROC), a first-of-its-kind facility dedicated to the operation of autonomous vessels. This groundbreaking development signifies a monumental leap from experimental phases to full operational capabilities, establishing Massterly, a joint venture between Kongsberg Maritime and the Wilhelmsen Group, as a frontrunner in the autonomous shipping arena.

Redefining Maritime Operations

"The opening of the ROC is a milestone in Massterly's history and represents a big step forward for autonomous shipping," states Tom Eystø, General Manager of Massterly. The ROC stands as a beacon of advanced technology and unmatched expertise in ship operations. It's designed to oversee a wide array of operations including navigation, maintenance management, and safety control, ensuring the smooth operation of the autonomous fleet. Among the vessels under its watch are the Yara Birkeland, MS Marit, and MS Therese, with plans to include Reach Remote in 2024.

A Pioneering Collaboration

The synergy between Kongsberg Maritime and the Wilhelmsen group has been pivotal in realizing the ROC. This collaboration has melded cutting-edge technology with a culture of innovation, setting new benchmarks in safety, efficiency, and intelligent maritime solutions. "Our collaboration has enabled the leveraging of cutting-edge technology and industry-leading expertise, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of autonomous shipping solutions," remarks Pål André Eriksen, Senior Vice President Remote & Autonomous Solutions at Kongsberg Maritime.

Massterly's ROC in Horten is much more than a control room; it embodies a steadfast commitment to shaping the future of maritime operations. By harnessing the power of digitalization and automation, the centre aims to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and environmental performance, marking a significant stride towards sustainable maritime logistics.