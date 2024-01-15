Marine Species as Sustainable Fish Feed: Norwegian Scientists Dive Deep

In an ambitious pursuit of sustainability, Norwegian scientists are delving into the ocean’s depths to find a viable alternative to imported soya for fish feed in aquaculture. The species under consideration are not the usual suspects; instead, they are lower food chain organisms from the mesopelagic zone, with a particular focus on copepods.

Exploring the Depths for Sustainable Solutions

Leading the charge are Ingrid Ellingsen from SINTEF and a team at SFI Harvest. Their research orbits around the idea of using these lower food chain species to build a new and sustainable feed industry. They believe that tapping into marine resources, such as the mesopelagic organisms, could help feed a burgeoning global population without leaning on human-edible foods like soya.

Unlocking the Potential of the Mesopelagic Zone

The researchers’ attention is riveted on the mesopelagic zone, which lies between 200 and 1000 meters below the ocean surface. This zone, often overlooked, harbors vast biomass volumes, including the copepod Calanus finmarchicus. These copepods form a critical part of the diet for commercial fish species, making them a promising candidate for a new feed source.

Understanding the Impact on Marine Ecosystems

However, the ecological impact of harvesting these largely unexplored species needs thorough understanding. Ellingsen’s research involves advanced modeling to predict the movements of marine species like copepods, which are largely influenced by ocean currents. Eva Chamorro Garrido, a PhD student, is also contributing to this effort by studying the life cycle and behavior of C. finmarchicus. This research aims at bridging the knowledge gap and determining whether increased copepod catch quotas could be ecologically sustainable.

Feeding the Future of Aquaculture

Norway’s aquaculture sector, which is eyeing an annual production volume of five million tonnes by 2050, will necessitate new protein sources for feed. Copepods, if managed sustainably, could be a significant part of the solution, revolutionizing the aquaculture industry by decreasing reliance on imported soya and other human-edible foods.