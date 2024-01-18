La Francaise de l'Energie Secures Majority Stake in Renewable Energy Firm Greenstat ASA

Today, in a significant move for the European energy sector, French group La Francaise de l'Energie (FDE) announced that they have penned a deal to acquire a commanding stake in Norway's Greenstat ASA. The agreement, valued at roughly EUR 41.9 million (USD 45.5 million), sees FDE securing a 56.35% ownership in the renewable energy firm, known for its work in green hydrogen and solar power.

A Pioneering Force in Renewable Energy

Greenstat, operational since 2015, has cultivated a substantial portfolio of around 450 MW in gross capacity. The Norwegian company reported revenues of approximately EUR 6.2 million in the last fiscal year. It has gained recognition for its production of green hydrogen at the Stord Hydrogen pilot plant in Norway.

Furthermore, the company is a key player in three maritime hydrogen projects, backed by the Norwegian government entity Enova, which has allocated about EUR 40 million in funding for electrolyser capacity. As part of its solar initiatives, Greenstat owns a 49% stake in a 45-MW operational solar plant and has over 50 MW of solar projects in its 2024 development pipeline.

Details of the Acquisition

FDE's acquisition strategy includes an initial purchase of existing shares for EUR 2.3 million. In addition, the French energy major is subscribing for new shares amounting to EUR 13.2 million. This will result in FDE owning 56.35% of Greenstat.

The agreement also stipulates two additional tranches of EUR 13.2 million each. These payments are contingent on Greenstat achieving certain operational and financial targets. The entire transaction will be financed through FDE's available cash reserves.

This acquisition forms part of FDE's strategic plan to reinforce its position as a low-carbon multi-energy producer in Europe. It is subject to standard closing conditions and approval from Greenstat's shareholders.