Inission AB to Strengthen Nordic EMS Market Share with AXXE AS Acquisition

In a strategic move to bolster its market presence in southern Norway, Inission AB, through its subsidiary Inission Norge AS, has inked a deal to acquire AXXE AS, a renowned Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) company headquatered in Halden, Norway. AXXE, boasting a 40-year legacy and a diverse clientele spanning various sectors, is primed to enhance Inission's Nordic EMS market share.

Details of the Acquisition

The acquisition, signed on January 17, 2024, is set to complete by January 31, 2024. Inission's initial acquisition entails 50.1% of AXXE's shares, amounting to NOK 27 million, with the transaction based on an enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 5 for the years 2021-2023. The remaining 49.9% shares will be acquired at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 6, determined by AXXE's performance from 2024 to 2026. This significant financial transaction is facilitated through a bank loan.

AXXE's Impressive Portfolio

AXXE has carved a niche for itself in the EMS sector, employing 46 people and reporting a turnover of NOK 138 million and an EBITDA of NOK 8.0 million in 2022. The company has established a robust customer base across diverse sectors including offshore, communications, IoT, and industry.

Inission's growth strategy primarily revolves around acquisitions, and the addition of AXXE's expertise and manufacturing capacity to its operations is expected to further strengthen its position in the market.