Inflation's Lasting Impact: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund and Global Market Anticipations

Amid persistent inflationary pressures, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest single owner of equities with a value of $1.5 trillion, is bracing itself for a subdued market performance in the forthcoming years. This projection mirrors a wider apprehension among global investors about the lasting impact of sustained inflation on investment returns and economic growth.

Inflationary Pressures Affecting Renewable Growth

Increasing interest rates and surging costs are posing challenges to the growth of renewables. The renewable power industry is under strain, with project delays, cancellations, and unallocated capacities in auctions due to rising financing and input costs. Both the wind and solar industries are feeling the pinch, with wind developers seeking price negotiations and solar industry grappling with profitability issues due to excess manufacturing capacity.

Canada's Inflation Rate & its Economic Implications

Economists predict a rise in Canada's inflation rate, which is not expected to ring alarm bells, provided underlying price pressures abate. Despite an uptick in headline inflation, core price rise was at its slowest since May 2021. The central bank, having kept its key interest rate steady at five per cent throughout fall 2023, is expected to switch to cutting interest rates once it is confident inflation is moving toward its target of two per cent.

US Producer Prices Indicate Receding Inflation

Supporting the notion of receding underlying inflation pressures, US producer prices hint at a possible US Fed-led global easing cycle. This has led to a decline in the US 2yr yield, giving a boost to US equities. Markets are factoring in approximately 170bps worth of rate cuts by the US Fed in 2024, with a high likelihood of initiation in March.

Avenue Supermarts, the operator of the retail chain DMart, posted a YoY growth of 17.2% in consolidated revenue from operations at ₹13,572 crore, driven by a slight increase in discretionary spending during the festive season. However, festive season sales were lower than expected in the non-FMCG segment, and high inflation was observed in agri-staples within FMCG. The company's Q3 performance was hampered by lower store addition, reduced discretionary spending, and moderating ticket size growth.