IFF Joins Hands with Bellona Foundation to Restore Seaweed Forests in Norway

In a significant stride towards environmental restoration, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has teamed up with the Bellona Foundation, an environmental NGO, to implement the Norwegian Marine Restoration (NoMaRe) project. The ambitious initiative is targeted at restoring 5,000 square kilometers of seaweed forests in northern Norway, which have been severely impacted by invasive sea urchin predation.

The Potential of Seaweed Forests

Seaweed forests play a crucial role in our environment. They not only promote biodiversity but are also instrumental in sequestering biological carbon. The NoMaRe project could potentially offset 12 million tons of carbon emissions, an equivalent to the emissions of Norway's oil and gas industry in 2021. This importance is emphasized by the attendance of Norway's Minister of Climate and Environment, Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, at the project's launch event, along with participation from members of senior research communities.

The Role of IFF in NoMaRe

IFF, a global leader in sectors including food and beverage, takes pride in being a part of this significant environmental project. According to Renee Henze, IFF's chief sustainability officer, the initiative aligns with the company's use of seaweed for products such as alginates and carrageenan in pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and food, including plant-based meat alternatives. The company's commitment to sustainability is part of its Do More Good Plan, a roadmap for environmental, social, and governance initiatives. IFF is contributing financial support and expertise to NoMaRe for a three-year period, in collaboration with the Norwegian government and scientific community.

The decline of seaweed forests can be attributed to human activities that disrupted natural predator-prey relationships, leading to the proliferation of sea urchins and the transformation of lush seaweed forests into barren 'urchin barrens'. The NoMaRe project also aims to establish effective urchin removal schemes and promote marine ecosystem restoration, thus enhancing Norway's marine economy and contributing to the country's climate change objectives.