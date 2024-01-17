Hydro Set to Release Q4 2023 Results and Host Webcast

Norwegian aluminum and renewable energy company, Hydro, has revealed the release of its fourth quarter results for 2023, slated for 07:00 CET. In alliance with the earnings disclosure, a webcast will be hosted by the company's Executive Vice President and CFO, Pål Kildemo, scheduled for 08:30 CET. This event will comprise of a Q&A session post the presentation.

No Onsite Presentation at Corporate Headquarters

Contrary to the usual practice, the corporate headquarters will not host any presentation or press conference. Those interested in partaking in the webcast must register on the designated webcast page. Upon successful registration, a confirmation email will be dispatched to the participants. The webcast will be livestreamed via Livestorm, a popular web conferencing platform.

For investor relations queries, the company has provided the contact information for Martine Rambøl Hagen. It's imperative for potential participants to verify if their companies impose any restrictions concerning the use of Livestorm.