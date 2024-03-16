Historic Milestone: Norway Publishes First Catholic Bible Edition, Celebrates Ecumenical Unity

For the first time in Norway's history, the Norwegian Bible Society has unveiled a Catholic edition of the Bible, marking a watershed moment for the country's Catholic community. Announced on March 15, 2024, this edition is notable for its aim at inclusivity, involving a collaborative effort between linguists, Scripture experts, and literary figures, including Nobel laureate Jon Fosse. This initiative is celebrated as a step towards a more ecumenical approach to Scripture in Norway.

Collaborative Efforts and Ecumenical Spirit

Heidi Haugros Øyma, the Catholic editor deeply involved in the project, emphasized the importance of including the Deuterocanonical books to represent a move toward a more inclusive approach to Scripture. The collaboration between the Catholic Diocese of Oslo and the Bible Society underscored a united Christian mission, transcending denominational divides. This partnership reflects a growing awareness and acceptance of a Catholic edition of the Bible within the Norwegian Bible Society, fostering a more inclusive understanding of Christian Scripture across denominational lines.

Linguistic Diversity and Cultural Enrichment

The new publication stands out for its effort to embrace Norway’s linguistic diversity, offering translations in both of the country’s official written languages, Bokmål and Nynorsk. This initiative ensures wider accessibility and acknowledges Norway’s rich linguistic heritage. The involvement of renowned Norwegian authors and poets in the project not only enhances the literary quality of this edition but also serves as a cultural landmark, showcasing the contributions of Norwegian authors to the richness of biblical literature.