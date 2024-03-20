Historic Launch: Norway's First Catholic Bible Edition Unveiled, Featuring Nobel Laureate Jon Fosse

For the first time in Norway’s history, the Norwegian Bible Society has announced the publication of a Catholic edition of the Bible, marking a significant milestone for the country’s Catholic community.

Collaboration for Inclusivity

Published on March 15, this edition is distinguished not only by its inclusivity; the project saw linguists and Scripture experts collaborating with poets and other literary authors, including Nobel laureate Jon Fosse. The Catholic editor Heidi Haugros Øyma, deeply involved in the project, highlighted the inclusion of the Deuterocanonical books as a move toward a more inclusive, ecumenical approach to Scripture in Norway. This new publication corrects a long-standing omission, influenced by historical pressures, presenting a genuinely ecumenical Bible that reflects the entire Christian canon.

Re-evangelization and Linguistic Diversity

Pål Johannes Nes, co-founder of EWTN Norway, expressed his joy, emphasizing the significance of having a Catholic canon in Norwegian for the first time. This milestone is also a crucial element in the re-evangelization of Norway toward 2030 through Mission 2030, a joint effort by EWTN Norway and the Diocese of Trondheim. Additionally, the project stands out for its effort to embrace Norway’s linguistic diversity, offering translations in both of the country’s official written languages, Bokmål and Nynorsk, thus ensuring wider accessibility and acknowledging Norway’s rich linguistic heritage.

The collaboration between the Catholic Diocese of Oslo and the Bible Society paved the way for this publication, emphasizing a united Christian mission over denominational divides. Øyma shared that witnessing the growing awareness in the Norwegian Bible Society of the necessity of a Catholic edition has been the most important aspect of the project.