Golden Ocean Group Bolsters Leadership with Appointment of Cato Stonex

Golden Ocean Group Ltd, a leading player in the maritime transport sector, has bolstered its leadership team by welcoming Cato Stonex to its board of directors. This Bermudian-registered company, based in Norway and listed on the Nasdaq, is notably the largest listed owner of substantial size dry-bulk vessels. With Stonex's appointment, the company aims to tap into his extensive experience in fund management and profound understanding of the shipping industry.

Advertisment

A Storied Career in Investment

Cato Stonex, a name synonymous with robust fund management and strategic investments, began his illustrious career at J Rothschild Investment Management. He soon co-founded Taube Hodson Stonex, a firm renowned for managing institutional portfolios of global equity mandates. After serving for two decades, the firm was sold to GAM in 2016, marking a significant milestone in Stonex's career.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Stonex went on to establish the Partners Investment Company, which underwent rebranding to become Stonex Capital Partners Ltd in 2021. His entrepreneurial streak didn't end there, as he founded WMC Capital Ltd, a company focused on the recovery of the global shipping industry.

The new director of the Golden Ocean Group is a proud alumni of the London School of Economics and Political Science, where he also served as a governor for ten years. His ongoing association with the institution as an emeritus governor and advisor to the endowment investment committee speaks volumes of his commitment to academia. Additionally, Stonex is actively involved with LSE Ideas, an esteemed academic think tank, further solidifying his reputation as an intellectual powerhouse.