FutureOn and Rystad Energy Unveil Game-Changing Digital Tool for Energy Sector

In a significant stride towards data-driven decision-making in the energy sector, Norway based software company, FutureOn, has joined forces with Rystad Energy to roll out a pioneering digital tool. This innovative solution merges real-time cost estimation with live project data, thereby catalyzing project delivery and enhancing efficiency for energy developers.

Revolutionizing Data Synchronization

Eliminating the bane of data silos, the new tool paves the way for parallel field concept and cost iterations. The integrated solution, a confluence of FutureOn’s FieldTwin platform and Rystad Energy’s Cost Estimating Solution (RCES), allows clients to continuously gauge the financial status and the ensuing impact on project capital expenditures (CAPEX). Catering to both oil and gas, as well as offshore wind projects, this tool is set to significantly streamline workflows and expedite decision-making processes.

Pushing the Envelope for Energy Projects

Filip Valica from FutureOn underscored the criticality of overcoming workflow inefficiencies to optimize operations and accelerate renewable energy projects. He championed the cause of data-driven and collaborative decision-making, highlighting the role of their integrated solution in supporting modernized decision-making in early-phase energy developments. Additionally, the tool provides the option to export P50 cost estimates, inclusive of inflation projections, further strengthening the financial evaluation process.

Rob Mathey of Rystad Energy remarked on the potential of this integration to expedite project evaluation and bolster interdepartmental collaboration within project development teams. Further demonstrating the applicability and the growing reach of its technology, FutureOn recently expanded into West Africa.