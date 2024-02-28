Equinor Expands North Sea Pipeline Inspection Contract with DeepOcean for Enhanced Subsea Integrity

Equinor has entrusted DeepOcean with additional responsibilities under an expanded contract to carry out comprehensive inspection and survey tasks on its North Sea pipelines in 2024. This extension reinforces Equinor's commitment to the upkeep of its extensive pipeline network, crucial for Norway's subsea gas transportation infrastructure. By engaging DeepOcean's specialized services, including the utilization of the Edda Flora vessel and Superior Survey ROV, Equinor aims to ensure the continued integrity and operational efficiency of its offshore assets.

Scope of Work: Ensuring Pipeline Integrity

The contract awarded to DeepOcean encompasses a range of critical activities aimed at maintaining the structural and operational integrity of Equinor's North Sea pipelines. The scope of work includes detailed seabed mapping, ad-hoc pipeline surveys, and light construction tasks. These operations are vital for identifying potential issues and ensuring the reliability of pipeline systems that play a pivotal role in the transportation of gas across Norway's subsea infrastructure. DeepOcean will deploy its state-of-the-art Edda Flora vessel along with the Superior Survey ROV for these tasks, highlighting the company's capabilities in conducting complex underwater operations.

Strategic Operations from Haugesund

DeepOcean's main operational base in Haugesund, Norway, will serve as the hub for the execution of the extended contract, with additional support provided by its Aberdeen operation. This strategic positioning allows DeepOcean to efficiently manage and coordinate its survey and inspection activities across the North Sea. The collaboration between the Haugesund and Aberdeen locations underscores DeepOcean's commitment to leveraging its extensive network and resources to meet Equinor's stringent requirements for pipeline integrity and operational excellence.

Commitment to Subsea Infrastructure

This contract extension between Equinor and DeepOcean is more than a business transaction; it represents a shared commitment to the sustainability and efficiency of Norway's critical subsea gas infrastructure. Through meticulous inspection and survey work, both companies are dedicated to ensuring the safety, reliability, and longevity of the North Sea's pipeline networks. This partnership underscores the importance of continuous monitoring and maintenance in safeguarding the energy supply chain, which is essential for meeting the energy needs of Norway and beyond.

As DeepOcean prepares to embark on this significant project, the broader implications for the North Sea's energy landscape are clear. This initiative not only ensures the operational integrity of crucial pipeline systems but also demonstrates the industry's proactive approach to environmental stewardship and sustainable resource management. With the North Sea being a vital component of Europe's energy infrastructure, the work carried out by DeepOcean for Equinor will play a pivotal role in maintaining the region's energy security and resilience.