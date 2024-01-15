DNO ASA Pre-empts Q4 2023 Financial Results with Performance Highlights

Oslo-based oil and gas operator, DNO ASA, has unveiled preliminary details of its Q4 2023 performance ahead of the full operating and interim financial results due to be released on February 8, 2024. The foretaste features an overview of production and sales volumes, financial movements, and notable events in its operational areas across the Middle East, North Sea, and West Africa.

Production and Sales Update

One of the critical areas under the spotlight in DNO’s update is the output performance in its operational zones. The company reported a downtrend in production in the Kurdistan region in the final quarter of 2023 compared to the corresponding period the previous year. Conversely, there was no production reported in the North Sea for the quarter, yet there was a year-over-year increase in net entitlement production.

In terms of sales, volumes maintained a semblance of stability across all regions. In a noteworthy move, DNO opted to sell its share of crude oil from the Tawke license directly to local buyers, thereby bypassing the pipeline of the Kurdistan Regional Government through Turkey.

Fiscal Movements

On the financial front, DNO reported a series of activities. The company received a tax refund of USD 6.3 million in Norway and paid out dividends worth USD 22.7 million during the quarter. These movements highlight DNO’s strong fiscal position in spite of the challenges posed by the global oil and gas market.

Exploration Success

Adding to its Q4 2023 accomplishments, DNO announced successful appraisal wells in the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The Ofelia well has led to a new gas discovery, marking another milestone for DNO in its exploration efforts.

In conclusion, DNO’s Q4 2023 performance update presents a mixed bag of results, with challenges in production offset by steady sales and significant exploration success. As the company prepares to release its full results next month, stakeholders and industry watchers will be keen to see the final details of DNO’s performance. However, it’s important to note that the information released is preliminary and may be subject to change.