DNO ASA Expands Offshore Holdings with 14 New Licenses in Norway

DNO ASA, a Norwegian oil and gas operator, has gained a stronger foothold in Norway's offshore regions with the acquisition of 14 new licenses in the latest APA 2023 licensing round. The move, which sees 10 of these licenses located in the North Sea and the remaining four in the Norwegian Sea, brings DNO's total holdings to 73 licenses in offshore Norway. The company has operational control over 13 of these licenses.

Collaborative Ventures in the Offshore Territory

The licenses are shared with a range of industry partners, including significant players such as Equinor Energy AS, Aker BP ASA, and OMV (Norge) AS, among others. Each license carries varying ownership percentages, with DNO's stake ranging between 20% and 60%.

DNO, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and founded in 1971, boasts a diverse portfolio that extends beyond Norway. The company holds interests in exploration, development, and production licenses in several regions worldwide, including the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, the Netherlands, and Yemen.