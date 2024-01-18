Cognite Eyes Positive Cash Flow by 2024, Mulls NYSE Listing

Cognite, a trailblazing industrial software firm hailing from Norway, has projected a positive cash flow by 2024. The company is also considering the public listing of its shares in the bustling New York market as early as 2025. Co-founder and executive, John Markus Lervik, revealed this strategic plan at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

Driving Industrial Efficiency with Software

Cognite's forte lies in the development of software that can aggregate and analyze vast amounts of industrial data. This data-driven approach enhances both efficiency and safety in the industrial sector. In a bid to boost productivity further, the company introduced its own generative AI tool in 2022.

Global Ambitions

From its inception, Cognite's ambitious vision has been to become the world's leading industrial software company and to eventually list on the U.S. stock market. However, the exact timeline for listing will be determined by the company's readiness and prevailing market conditions.

Cognite is majority-owned by Aker ASA, a listed investment firm led by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke. The company has attracted investments from prominent entities such as Accel, TCV, and Saudi Aramco. In 2022, Saudi Aramco acquired a 7.4% stake in Cognite through Aramco Overseas Company B.V., which led to a valuation of around $1.6 billion for the Norwegian software company.