Chiron AS Establishes New Research Centre for Environmental Pollutant Surveillance

Chiron AS, a Norwegian organization committed to chemical reference materials, has opened a new research centre in Trondheim to monitor environmental pollutants. The center, backed by a 40 million NOK investment, underscores Chiron's commitment to environmental analysis, with a particular focus on potential contaminants such as microplastics and PFAS.

Chiron's Strategic Expansion

The research center represents a strategic evolution following Chiron's acquisition by Antylia Scientific and its integration into the ZeptoMetrix Operating Division. The new facility is expected to augment ZeptoMetrix's capabilities in environmental science and provide support to laboratories and industry partners in addressing environmental challenges.

ZeptoMetrix, a pioneer in diagnostic microbiology and analytical reference materials, forms part of Antylia Scientific's portfolio which includes renowned brands such as Cole-Parmer and Environmental Express.