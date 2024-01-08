BlueNord ASA Releases Preliminary Production Figures for December 2023 and Full Year

Oslo-based energy company BlueNord ASA has unveiled its preliminary production figures for December 2023 and the entirety of the year 2023. The company’s release marks a significant turning point in the oil industry that has been grappling with fluctuating market conditions.

December 2023 Production

In December, BlueNord reported a net production of 24.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd). This production level was consistent across all its producing hubs, highlighting the company’s operational resilience and adaptability to market conditions. The Halfdan and Gorm hubs stood out, where operational efficiency exceeded 90%, underscoring the company’s commitment to optimizing its production processes.

Full Year 2023 Production

For the full year of 2023, BlueNord reported a preliminary production rate of 24.9 mboepd. This figure falls within the upper range of the company’s projected production guidance of 24.5 to 25.0 mboepd, indicating that BlueNord has met its production targets amidst market uncertainties. The figures bear testament to the company’s operational excellence and strategic planning.

Regulatory Compliance

The disclosed figures are fully compliant with the disclosure requirements of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This ensures that BlueNord’s stakeholders are fully informed about the company’s performance, in line with regulatory transparency standards. The announcement was made by Cathrine Torgersen, the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at BlueNord, who remains available for further queries.