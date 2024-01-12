en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BlueNord ASA Gives Green Light to Harald East Middle Jurassic Natural Gas Well

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:15 pm EST
BlueNord ASA Gives Green Light to Harald East Middle Jurassic Natural Gas Well

BlueNord ASA, a member of the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), has announced the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Harald East Middle Jurassic (HEMJ) natural gas well. Located near the Norwegian border, the well is anticipated to be spudded in the summer of 2024 and has the potential to commence production by the end of the year.

Projected Yield and Investment

The HEMJ well is projected to yield up to 8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) for BlueNord, with approximately 80% of this being natural gas. The well will tap into the Jurassic geological layer, renowned for its favourable reservoir properties, though there is some uncertainty regarding the volume of resources. The investment for this well is estimated at $28 million for BlueNord, with attractive development costs.

Post-Drilling Decisions

Decisions regarding the hook-up and possible life extension of the Harald facility will be made following the drilling results. BlueNord’s Chief Operating Officer, Marianne Eide, expressed optimism about drilling through the chalk reservoir into the Jurassic layer and anticipates enhancing production through the new Tyra facilities by year-end.

Composition of the Danish Underground Consortium

The DUC is composed of TotalEnergies with a 43.2% stake, BlueNord holding 36.8%, and Nordsøfonden owning the remaining 20%. This strategic partnership has a substantial impact on the decision-making process and the execution of the project. The consortium’s diverse composition ensures a balanced approach to the potential risks and rewards associated with drilling the HEMJ well. BlueNord ASA’s announcement of its final investment decision marks a significant step in the progression of the HEMJ natural gas well project and the future of natural gas exploration in the area.

0
Business Energy Norway
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
46 seconds ago
Adda Coffee & Tea House Shuts Down Amid Financial Struggles and Unionization Efforts
Yesterday, a shockwave rippled across Pittsburgh’s coffee scene as Adda Coffee & Tea House, a locally beloved chain, declared the immediate cessation of all operations. The decision, announced via Facebook, was driven by the financial strain that has been steadily intensifying since the company’s inception and further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial Struggles Amid
Adda Coffee & Tea House Shuts Down Amid Financial Struggles and Unionization Efforts
'This Week in Ukraine' Season 2 Premieres: A Deep Dive into Foreign Investment
14 mins ago
'This Week in Ukraine' Season 2 Premieres: A Deep Dive into Foreign Investment
Financial Experts Dissect Emergence of New Bull Market on 'Power Lunch'
17 mins ago
Financial Experts Dissect Emergence of New Bull Market on 'Power Lunch'
American Cruise Lines Challenges Viking's Mississippi River Operations
2 mins ago
American Cruise Lines Challenges Viking's Mississippi River Operations
Navigating the Competitive 2024 Market in Franchise Site Selection
11 mins ago
Navigating the Competitive 2024 Market in Franchise Site Selection
U.S. Delegation in Kyiv: Strengthening Ukraine's Economy Amid Russian Aggression
14 mins ago
U.S. Delegation in Kyiv: Strengthening Ukraine's Economy Amid Russian Aggression
Latest Headlines
World News
Vermont Community Rallies in 'Caravan of Kindness' for 8-Year-Old Leukemia Fighter
6 seconds
Vermont Community Rallies in 'Caravan of Kindness' for 8-Year-Old Leukemia Fighter
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence, Escalates Political Tensions
1 min
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence, Escalates Political Tensions
Massachusetts Health Connector Sees Record Sign-Ups Amid Open Enrollment
2 mins
Massachusetts Health Connector Sees Record Sign-Ups Amid Open Enrollment
CES 2024: Revolutionizing Women's Health with Technology
3 mins
CES 2024: Revolutionizing Women's Health with Technology
Life Sentence for Mother, Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
4 mins
Life Sentence for Mother, Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
5 mins
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
5 mins
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
7 mins
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
11 mins
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
49 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app