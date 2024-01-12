BlueNord ASA Gives Green Light to Harald East Middle Jurassic Natural Gas Well

BlueNord ASA, a member of the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), has announced the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Harald East Middle Jurassic (HEMJ) natural gas well. Located near the Norwegian border, the well is anticipated to be spudded in the summer of 2024 and has the potential to commence production by the end of the year.

Projected Yield and Investment

The HEMJ well is projected to yield up to 8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) for BlueNord, with approximately 80% of this being natural gas. The well will tap into the Jurassic geological layer, renowned for its favourable reservoir properties, though there is some uncertainty regarding the volume of resources. The investment for this well is estimated at $28 million for BlueNord, with attractive development costs.

Post-Drilling Decisions

Decisions regarding the hook-up and possible life extension of the Harald facility will be made following the drilling results. BlueNord’s Chief Operating Officer, Marianne Eide, expressed optimism about drilling through the chalk reservoir into the Jurassic layer and anticipates enhancing production through the new Tyra facilities by year-end.

Composition of the Danish Underground Consortium

The DUC is composed of TotalEnergies with a 43.2% stake, BlueNord holding 36.8%, and Nordsøfonden owning the remaining 20%. This strategic partnership has a substantial impact on the decision-making process and the execution of the project. The consortium’s diverse composition ensures a balanced approach to the potential risks and rewards associated with drilling the HEMJ well. BlueNord ASA’s announcement of its final investment decision marks a significant step in the progression of the HEMJ natural gas well project and the future of natural gas exploration in the area.