BioMar's SmartCare Calm: A Soothing Solution for Stressed Salmon

In the serene waters where salmon thrive, an invisible stressor lurks, challenging these majestic creatures and the aquaculture industry at large. BioMar, a leading innovator in the field of aquafeed production, has unveiled SmartCare Calm, a groundbreaking product designed to shield salmon from the adverse effects of stress, particularly during the critical periods of sea-lice treatments. Torunn Forberg, the product marketing manager at BioMar's Smartcare salmon division, brings to light the profound impact that handling stress can have on salmon, including significant feeding days lost and diminished growth potential. With an average growth loss estimated at 0.5 kg per salmon undergoing repeated treatments, the stakes are high for both the welfare of these fish and the productivity of the aquaculture operations.

Navigating Through Stressful Waters

The aquaculture industry is no stranger to the challenges posed by sea lice, a persistent pest that necessitates treatments capable of inducing stress in salmon populations. SmartCare Calm emerges as a beacon of hope, promising to mitigate these welfare risks through its strategic application before and immediately after any planned stress event. Comprising natural ingredients, this innovative product not only aims to maintain the expected level of performance in salmon but has also demonstrated efficacy in improving feed intake, performance, and fillet pigmentation during internal trials. This blend of benefits underscores BioMar's dedication to enhancing the resilience of salmon, ensuring they remain robust in the face of stress-induced challenges.

The launch of SmartCare Calm is not confined to a single geography; it spans across the salmon markets of Chile, Norway, the UK, and Ireland. This widespread deployment signals a significant step forward in the global effort to advance aquaculture practices that prioritize fish welfare alongside economic viability. Furthermore, BioMar's recent inauguration of the LARVIVA Hatchery Hub trial facility at its Aquaculture Technology Centre in Hirtshals, Denmark, is a testament to the company's commitment to supporting the hatchery segment's growth. By providing high-performance feeds for stronger and healthier early-stage fish and shrimp, BioMar is setting new benchmarks in the pursuit of productivity and sustainability within the aquaculture sector.