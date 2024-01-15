en English
Business

ASKO Embraces Green Transportation with Scania’s Latest Electric Trucks

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
ASKO Embraces Green Transportation with Scania’s Latest Electric Trucks

Norwegian wholesaler ASKO, owned by Norgesgruppen, is advancing the cause of green transportation by introducing Scania’s latest Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Regional electric trucks into its fleet. This move aligns with ASKO’s goal of becoming fossil-free in its transport operations by 2026. These electric trucks will be deployed across Norway, reinforcing ASKO’s commitment to sustainability and emissions-free deliveries.

Scania’s Advanced Electric Trucks

The latest Scania BEV Regional trucks come with a host of advanced features, including a standard chassis, a 5.35-meter wheelbase, steerable bogie axles, and the capability to handle a total weight of 44 tonnes. Moreover, they are equipped with Scania’s most substantial battery pack yet, boasting a gross capacity of 624 kWh. Initially, these trucks are slated to cover the longest routes in inner Østfold, which previously required charging en route. Eventually, they will be utilized for even longer distances, such as the route from Vestby to Kragerø.

ASKO – A Pioneer in Green Transport

ASKO has been a trailblazer in environmental initiatives within the Norwegian transport sector, having introduced the country’s first electric truck in 2016. The new addition of Scania’s electric trucks to its fleet is a significant step towards its goal of fossil-free transport by the end of 2026.

Partnership Between ASKO and Scania

Frode Neteland, the CEO of Scania Norway, expressed pride in delivering the world’s first BEV Regional trucks to ASKO. He emphasized the strong partnership between the two companies and their shared dedication to promoting green transportation.

The introduction of Scania’s latest BEV Regional trucks into ASKO’s fleet is a remarkable stride towards sustainable transport solutions. It serves as a testament to ASKO’s commitment to sustainability and signifies a major development in the evolution of green transportation in Norway.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

