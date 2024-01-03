Aker Solutions and METCentre Join Forces to Enhance Offshore Wind Farms

Aker Solutions, a Norway-based energy company, has inked a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract with the Marine Energy Test Centre (METCentre). The partnership aims to develop a revolutionary subsea power system technology, the Subsea Collector, set to augment the efficiency and slash the costs of offshore wind farms.

Revolutionizing Offshore Wind Farms

The Subsea Collector is fashioned to electrically amalgamate multiple wind turbines in a star configuration, challenging the conventional daisy chain pattern. This inventive approach is projected to provide greater pliability in the architectural design and construction of offshore wind farms. The Subsea Collector might lead to shorter cable lengths for each turbine and wind park, leading to decreased vessel time and installation expenses. Aker Solutions’ preliminary analysis suggests that the Subsea Collector could enable up to a 10% cost reduction for a 1 GW floating wind farm.

Components and Installation

The Subsea Collector system comprises a 66kV wet mate connection system by Benestad and subsea switchgear with SCADA capabilities by ABB. The installation of this technology will be handled by the Windstaller Alliance, a partnership that includes Aker Solutions, DeepOcean, and Solstad Offshore. Aker Solutions will also supply a static export cable to the shore.

Driving Innovation in Offshore Wind Sector

Executives from Aker Solutions and METCentre have expressed optimism that the project will leverage Norwegian subsea expertise to drive innovation in the global floating offshore wind sector. The METCentre’s test area, currently hosting two floating offshore wind turbines off the coast of Karmøy, Norway, is set to expand to seven turbines by 2026.