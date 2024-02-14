Yard Act's Dream Jobs Tour: Post-Punk Power in North America

British post-punk band Yard Act is set to electrify North America with an extended Dream Jobs tour, including stops in Toronto and Montreal this October. The much-anticipated tour commences on October 2 in Minneapolis, MN, and wraps up in Mexico City on October 19.

Yard Act's Dream Jobs Tour: A Post-Punk Extravaganza

Known for their energetic live performances and thought-provoking lyrics, Yard Act has added a new North American leg to their Dream Jobs tour. The band will kick off the tour on October 2 in Minneapolis, MN, and make their way through various cities before concluding in Mexico City on October 19.

Fans in Toronto and Montreal are in for a treat as the band takes the stage at Axis Club on October 7 and Bar Le Ritz on October 8. Pre-sale tickets for these shows will be available starting February 15, with general public tickets going on sale February 16.

New Album 'Where's My Utopia?'

During the tour, Yard Act will promote their upcoming album 'Where's My Utopia?'. The album is a testament to the band's unique blend of post-punk, spoken word, and witty social commentary. Fans can expect a captivating performance featuring new tracks from the album, as well as older favorites.

A Journey Through North America

The tour includes stops in major cities across the continent, such as Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, and Atlanta. The NYC show is scheduled for October 12 at Irving Plaza. Don't miss your chance to witness Yard Act's powerful and engaging live performance.

In summary, British post-punk band Yard Act is expanding their Dream Jobs tour with new North American dates, including stops in Toronto and Montreal. The tour begins on October 2 in Minneapolis, MN, and concludes on October 19 in Mexico City, MX. Fans can look forward to hearing new tracks from their upcoming album 'Where's My Utopia?' during these highly anticipated shows.

Tour Dates:

October 2 - Minneapolis, MN

October 3 - Milwaukee, WI

October 4 - Chicago, IL

October 6 - Cleveland, OH

October 7 - Toronto, ON

October 8 - Montreal, QC

October 10 - Philadelphia, PA

October 12 - New York City, NY

October 13 - Washington, DC

October 14 - Asheville, NC

October 15 - Atlanta, GA

October 18 - Mexico City, MX

October 19 - Mexico City, MX

For tickets and more information, visit the band's official website.