Winston-Salem Police in Pursuit of Missing Man Bernard Lewis Johnson

The Winston-Salem Police Department is in the throes of an unwavering search for Bernard Lewis Johnson, a man reported missing under disquieting circumstances. Johnson, a 42-year-old resident of the city, was last reported seen in the vicinity of the 4100 block of North Patterson Avenue, his presence noted at approximately 8:30 p.m. on a Tuesday evening.

Facts About the Missing Man

Johnson stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, holding an instantly recognizable physicality characterized by brown hair and eyes. The night he went missing, he was outfitted in a black hoodie and blue jeans, a detail that might serve as a crucial identifier for those who might have seen him after his disappearance.

Public Appeal to Locate Bernard Lewis Johnson

In a bid to accelerate the process of finding Johnson, the police department has issued a public appeal for information. They are urging anyone who might have information pertaining to Johnson's current whereabouts to step forward and assist in the search. To facilitate this, the Winston-Salem police can be contacted directly at 336-773-7700. Alternatively, tips can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Community's Concern and Vigilance

The authorities aren't alone in their concern for Johnson's safety. The news of his disappearance has sent ripples of anxiety through the local community. A collective effort is being made by residents to spread the word and keep an eye out for Johnson, reflecting the ethos of solidarity and mutual concern that defines this close-knit community.